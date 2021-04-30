All set for counting of votes in Wayanad

KALPETTA

30 April 2021 22:25 IST

Victory rallies, public celebrations after the results banned

All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes in the three Assembly segments in the district, Wayanad District Collector and District Electoral Officer Adeela Abdulla has said.

The counting of votes would begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The counting of votes for the Kalpetta constituency will be held at the SKMJ Jubilee Hall here. Mary Matha Arts and Science College and St. Mary’s College would be the counting centres for Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery constituencies respectively, Ms. Abdulla said.

The postal and the electronically transmitted postal ballot (ETPB) for service voters would be counted at 8 a.m. and votes polled in the EVMs at 8.30 a.m. in those centres on the day, she said.

Three halls would be set up in each centre and seven counting tables would be set up in each hall. Each table would be managed by a three-member team comprising a micro observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant. As many as 63 tables would be set up for counting the EVMs and 13 tables for counting postal ballots.

As many as 841 trained officials were appointed for vote counting process. They include 113 counting supervisors,136 counting assistants,116 micro observers, four ETPB supervisors, and 412 supporting staff members. The poll trends and results would be available on the election result portal: https://results.eci.gov.in/. It would also be available in the “Voter Helpline” mobile application, she said.

Ms. Abdulla said victory rallies and public celebrations after the counting of votes would not be allowed in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.