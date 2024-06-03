ADVERTISEMENT

All set for counting of votes in Thrissur

Published - June 03, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Arrangements are in place for the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency will be held at the Government Engineering College, Thrissur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strong room will be opened at 7 a.m. on June 4. Officials on duty should reach the centre at 6 a.m. Mobile phones will not be allowed in the counting centre. As many as 546 officials will be on duty.

Postal ballots will be counted from 8 a.m. Counting of votes in electronic voting machines will begin at 8.30 a.m. In all 11,392 postal votes were received in the Thrissur constituency. Counting will be held in 30 tables in three halls.

Tight security in three layers has been deployed at the counting centre. The Thrissur constituency recorded a polling percentage of 72.9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the District Collector reviewed the security and other arrangements at the counting centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US