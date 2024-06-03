All set for counting of votes in Thrissur

Arrangements are in place for the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency will be held at the Government Engineering College, Thrissur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strong room will be opened at 7 a.m. on June 4. Officials on duty should reach the centre at 6 a.m. Mobile phones will not be allowed in the counting centre. As many as 546 officials will be on duty.

Postal ballots will be counted from 8 a.m. Counting of votes in electronic voting machines will begin at 8.30 a.m. In all 11,392 postal votes were received in the Thrissur constituency. Counting will be held in 30 tables in three halls.

Tight security in three layers has been deployed at the counting centre. The Thrissur constituency recorded a polling percentage of 72.9.

Meanwhile, the District Collector reviewed the security and other arrangements at the counting centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.