GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

All set for counting of votes in Thrissur

Published - June 03, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Arrangements are in place for the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency will be held at the Government Engineering College, Thrissur.

The strong room will be opened at 7 a.m. on June 4. Officials on duty should reach the centre at 6 a.m. Mobile phones will not be allowed in the counting centre. As many as 546 officials will be on duty.

Postal ballots will be counted from 8 a.m. Counting of votes in electronic voting machines will begin at 8.30 a.m. In all 11,392 postal votes were received in the Thrissur constituency. Counting will be held in 30 tables in three halls.

Tight security in three layers has been deployed at the counting centre. The Thrissur constituency recorded a polling percentage of 72.9.

Meanwhile, the District Collector reviewed the security and other arrangements at the counting centre.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.