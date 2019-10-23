All set for counting of votes in Konni, Aroor

The District Election Authority here has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes polled in the byelection held in the Konni Assembly segment on Monday.

The electronic voting machines used for polling at all the 212 polling booths in the constituency have been kept in the heavily guarded strong room set up at the Amrita Vocational Higher Secondary School at Eliyarackal in Konni from Monday evening.

District Collector P.B. Noohu said the counting of votes would begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Mr. Noohu said counting staff have been appointed and as many as 14 counting tables have been arranged at these counting centres to ensure that the counting is a smooth affair.

The counting agents have also been provided with photo identity cards, Mr. Noohu said.

Each table will have a counting supervisor, counting assistant, and a micro observer. Arrangements have also been made for the agents of various political parties to wait beside each table.

The Collector said counting agents should reach the counting centre at 7 a.m. and the counting process would begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

He said the postal ballots and service votes would be counted first.

The Returning Officer has received a total of 142 services votes and 32 postal votes so far.

A separate counting booth has been set up for counting of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT).

The entire counting process would be brought under CCTV surveillance and use of mobile phones has been prohibited inside the counting centre.

The Information and Public Relations Department has set up a Media Centre at the counting centre to provide the latest updates on the counting of votes from time to time to the media, according to Manilal, District Information Officer.

Mr Manilal said the National Informatics Office here has been providing the technical support to the Media Centre.

Security cover

District Police Chief G. Jayadev said the police have made tight security arrangements at the counting centre. A total of 20 armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been posted before the strong room and in the close vicinity of the counting centre.

As many as 25 Kerala Armed Police personnel and a 60-member police force headed by a Dy.SP have also been deployed at the counting centre as part of the security arrangements, Mr. Jayadev said.

In Aroor

Staff Reporter writes from Aroor:

The counting of votes for the Aroor Assembly bypoll will be held on Thursday.

Officials said that all arrangements had been made for the counting at NSS College auditorium at Pallippuram. The counting will begin at 8 a.m. and early trends are expected by 9 a.m.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) kept at the strong room will be shifted to the counting centre by 7.30 a.m. The room will be opened in the presence of representatives of political parties, election observer and other officials.

A total of six candidates including Manu C. Pulickal of the CPI (M), Shanimol Usman of the Congress and K.P Prakash Babu of the BJP contested the election held on October 21.