All set for counting in Malappuram

Meticulous arrangements have been made in the district for the counting of votes in Malappuram, Ponnani and Wayanad Parliament constituencies.

The votes will be counted at four centres in the district from 8 a.m. The first trends are expected by 8.30 a.m. The votes of Malappuram constituency will be counted at Government College, Malappuram. The votes of Ponnani constituency will be counted at St. Gemma’s Higher Secondary School and MSP Higher Secondary School.

When the votes of Tirurangadi, Tavanur, Ponnani and Thrithala Assembly segments will be counted at MSP Higher Secondary School, those of Tanur, Tirur and Kottakkal Assembly segments will be counted at St. Gemma’s Higher Secondary School. The votes of Nilambur, Wandoor and Eranad Assembly segments that are part of the Wayanad Parliament constituency will be counted at Government Manavedan Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nilambur.

As many as 10,33,302 voters had cast their votes in Malappuram. In Ponnani, 10,16,815 people had cast their votes. Besides, 4,67,775 voters had polled their votes in Nilambur, Wandoor and Eranad Assembly segments for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Thus, the district had polled a total of 25,17, 892 votes.

The polled voting machines kept in the strong rooms will be shifted to respective counting halls by 7.30 a.m. in the presence of the Assistant Returning Officer, election observers, and political party representatives. There will be one counting room for each Assembly segment. From 10 to 14 tables will be arranged for each room.

Meeting

District Collector Amit Meena convened a meeting of all stakeholders on Wednesday to review the counting arrangements. The paper slips of 85 VVPAT machines will be counted after completing the counting of electronic voting machines.

As many as 800 State police personnel and three companies of BSF personnel have been deployed in the district for counting of votes. There will be security checks at different stages for entering the counting centres.