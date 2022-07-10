All set for Champakulam Moolam Boat Race tomorrow

Nine snakeboats will vie for the Raja Pramukhan Trophy on the Pamba river

Rowers of a boat club on Sunday practicing ahead of the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race at Pallathuruthy in Alappuzha. The race will be held on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Nine snakeboats will vie for the Raja Pramukhan Trophy on the Pamba river

After a pandemic-induced gap of two years, famed boat races are all set for a roaring return in the State beginning with the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race on Tuesday.

As many as nine chundan vallams (snakeboats) will make a splash to the accompaniment of Vanchipattu and beating of drums on the Pamba river at Champakulam in the afternoon as they vie for the ‘Raja Pramukhan Trophy’.

Officials of the Moolam Boat Race Committee said that arrangements for the race were nearing completion.

The event will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at 2.10 p.m. The race will begin at 3 p.m. Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, Alappuzha District Panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari and others will attend.

The Moolam boat race, though associated with religious observances, is known for presenting a picture of harmony as people irrespective of religion and caste take part in the event. Prior to the race, representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board will visit Champakulam Madathil temple, Mappilassery family and Kalloorkad St. Mary's Basilica and perform rituals on Tuesday.

The nine snakeboats to compete in the Moolam boat race are Karichal, St. George, Ayaparambu Valiya Diwanji, Jawahar Thayankari, Nadubhagam, Champakulam, Champakulam- 2, Anari Puthen Chundan and Ayaparambu Pandi. Due to financial constraints, the boats will not be provided with a bonus this time.

Following the Moolam boat race, the State will witness a host of races in various districts in the coming months. The 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR), the biggest of all, will be held on September 4. It will also be the first race of this year's Champions Boat League (CBL). Both the NTBR and CBL will be held after a gap of two years. The race was last held on August 31, 2019.