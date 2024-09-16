GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All set for Aranmula regatta

Published - September 16, 2024 07:41 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 52 Palliyodams are set to participate in the Uthrittathi regatta, scheduled to take place at Aranmula on Wednesday.

According to the Palliyoda Seva Sangham (PSS), which organises the event, all preparations are in place for the smooth conduct of the event. To clear the sandbanks formed along the riverbed of the Pampa, a couple of earth-moving machines have been deployed. “The work to remove the mud banks along the 1.5-km racecourse will be completed by Tuesday evening,” said K.V. Sambadevan, president of the PSS.

The Pampa Irrigation Project has been entrusted with maintaining adequate water levels in the Pampa river for the regatta. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate extra services from various depots across the district, including Chengannur. A major clean-up drive has also been launched at the Aranmula temple and its surrounding areas.

The regatta will commence at 2 p.m. with an inaugural ceremony, attended by both a Union and a State Minister. Following a grand procession of the Palliyodams, the regatta will begin. The organisers have issued a strict warning against any Palliyodams violating the regulations concerning the eligibility of the oarsmen. Finalists will be selected based on their timing.

This season, three magnificent new Palliyodams have joined the snakeboat fleet at Aranmula. These include the Niranam Kadapra Puthen Palliyodam, the Keekkozhur-Vayalathala Palliyodam, and the Poovathur Padinjaru Palliyodam.

