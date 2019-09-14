All set for Aranmula boat race

All arrangements are in place for the annual snakeboat regatta, Uthrittathi boat race, in the waters of the Pampa at Aranmula, putting the heritage village into a festive mood.

The annual water carnival that marks the anniversary of the idol installation (Uthrittathi day in the Malayalam month of Chingom) at the centuries-old Sree Parthasarathy temple situated on the riverbank is the oldest and foremost one of its kind in the whole State.

Symbolism

The entire event is rich with religious meaning and symbolism.

The Palliyoda Seva Sanghom, organisers of the snakeboat regatta pageantry, has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual event to be held on Sunday.

Krishnakumar B. Krishnaveni and P.R.Radhakrishnan, PSS president and secretary, told The Hindu that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth passage of snakeboats along the Maramon-Arattupuzha stretch of the river.

Special pavilion

The Public Works Department has constructed a special pavilion on the PWD Sathram premises on the southern bank of the Pampa to accommodate VIPs and other invited guests.

The Minor Irrigation wing attached to the Water Resources Department has reportedly cleared the mudbanks from the riverbed to facilitate free movement of the snakeboats through the race course.

52 snakeboats

A total of 52 snakeboats (palliyodams) will take part in the pageantry to be held in A and B categories.

The customary procession carrying the sacred flame from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in the temple vessel, Thiruvonathoni, to the Sathrakkadavu in the downstream will begin around 9.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Unlike the Nehru trophy boat race in Alappuzha, the ceremonial procession (ghoshayatra) is more important for the Uthrittathi boat race.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be inaugurating the annual event at a ceremonial function to be presided over by the PSS president at 1.30 p.m.

Swami Golokananda Maharaj, senior-monk attached to the Sri Ramakrishna Mission, will deliver the benedictory speech.

Water Resources Minister K.Krishnankutty, and Forest Minister K.Raju will be the other guests of honour at the annual event.

Mr. Raju will present this year’s Ramapurathu Warrier Award instituted by the PSS to Malayalam poet S.Ramesan Nair. District panchayat president Annapoornadevi will felicitate palliyodam mastercraftsman Changamkari Vishnu Venu Achari.

Nair Service Society president P.N.Narendranathan Nair, will present the gold-plated Mannam trophy to the winners in both the A and B categories of the snakeboat pageantry.