All services of local bodies in Kerala to go online, says Minister

KASARAGOD

21 August 2021 02:14 IST

Local Self Government and Excise Minister M.V. Govindan on Friday said that all the services of local bodies would go online in six months.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the People’s Planning silver jubilee building of the Kasaragod District Panchayat.

He said that at present, 213 services had been implemented online. All government services would be available to the public without their having to go to the local authorities. Today, local bodies had a new dimension that they did not have until yesterday.

Educated women between the ages of 18 and 40 should be specially registered to join the new generation of Kudumbashree which would be able to provide employment to lakhs of educated people.

He said the goal of local bodies was to provide employment to at least five persons per 1,000 population. It should function as a department that can significantly influence the growth of modern Kerala.

District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan presided over the function.

The Minister honoured former district panchayat president M.V. Balakrishnan and former district panchayat member and planning committee member V.P.P. Musthafa.