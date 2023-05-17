All schools will be disabled-friendly in new academic year: Minister

May 17, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All schools will be disabled-friendly in the new academic year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating two programmes — ‘Pratheeksha Sangamam’ and ‘Know about autism’ — at the C.H. Mohammed Koya Memorial State Institute for the Mentally Challenged (SIMC), an institution under the General Education department, as part of the 100-day programme in connection with the second anniversary of the government here on Wednesday.

Schools, the Minister said, must provide all care for differently abled children. Teacher training to ensure this was under way.

Directions had been given to arrange a room for students who needed to take insulin injections.

The government was trying to provide differently abled persons all care so that they could become a part of the mainstream. The Pratheeksha Sangamam was aimed at bringing intellectually disabled persons into the mainstream. Intellectually disabled persons in special schools and BUDS schools in Thiruvananthapuram district would be screened and 10 would be selected for suitable jobs, he said.

Employers lauded

SIMC efforts had resulted in 14 such persons getting employment. Such employers should be lauded, and more employers should come forward to provide jobs to them. The Minister felicitated the differently abled students who had secured jobs and interacted with them. Their employers were presented with gifts.

The government, he said, was considering holding a discussion with parents of differently abled children under Samagra Shiksha, Kerala. A special project would be drawn up to address problems of the differently abled children and their parents.

Knowing autism

It was important to know about autism in these times as the number of children who were born on the autism spectrum was increasing by the day. ‘Know about autism’ is a four-day training programme organised at the SIMC for Samagra Shiksha’s special educators and autism trainers in new ways of managing autism. Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided. SIMC director Jency Varghese and SSK Director Supriya A.R. were present.