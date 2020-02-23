‘All schools to go hi-tech by next month’

All educational institutions in the State will become hi-tech by March, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said.

As part of the project, 2,500 school buildings have been renovated using ₹3,500 crore allocated by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the Minister said inaugurating a new building of the Government Higher Secondary School, Karoopadanna, here on Sunday.

Work on 3,000 new school buildings has been progressing.

Academic plans

“Individual academic master plans will be prepared for 40 lakh students from the next academic year. Students will improve their academic standards according to the master plan. The Education Department is preparing the master plans. Libraries will be set up in each classroom to improve academic standards along with infrastructure. All schools in the State will be upgraded into international level from next academic year. Around 2,000 more classrooms will be made hi-tech next academic year. The students should grow in an atmosphere enriched with knowledge,” the Minister said.

V.R. Sunil Kumar, MLA, presided.