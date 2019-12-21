All schools in Kayamkulam go hi-tech

Kayamkulam has become the first Assembly constituency in the district with all government and aided schools having hi-tech facilities.

A declaration in this regard was made by U. Pratibha, MLA, at a function held at Kayamkulam on Saturday. Speaking at the function, Ms. Pratibha said the State Government had taken steps to make public educational institutions as centres of excellence.

“Besides improving infrastructure facilities in schools, the Government is equipping them with advanced gadgets, including laptops, multi-function cameras, projectors and so on. Both the teachers and students should use modern technologies and facilities available to them to the full extent,” she said.

As part of the project, 124 schools in lower primary, high school and higher secondary categories in the constituency have been transformed into hi-tech. As many as 730 laptops, 417 projectors, 598 speakers, 29 televisions, 35 HD webcams, 35 multifunction cameras have been distributed to various schools.

Apart from this, 120 computers worth ₹50 lakh have been given to various schools in the constituency. Computers were bought using Special Development Fund of the MLA.

The project to make schools hi-tech in other Assembly constituencies in the district is also nearing completion. The State Government has implemented the project through the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

As part of it, a total of 6,580 laptops, 5,346 USB speakers, 3,880 projectors, 2,555 mounting kits, and 536 screens have been distributed to various schools in the district. As amny as 309 LED televisions, 324 multifunction printers, 323 DSLR cameras, 309 HD webcams have also been handed over to schools. A sum of ₹33.66 crore has been spent so far for the implementation of the project in Alappuzha.

Kayamkulam municipal chairman N. Sivadasan presided.