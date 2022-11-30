All public buildings in capital to be equipped with solar power

November 30, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

At a high-level meeting chaired by Power Minister K. Krishnankutty here on Wednesday, it was decided to equip all public buildings in the capital with solar power to make the city a “solar city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For this aid from the Smart City project will be used. The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has been given the responsibility of setting up a total of 100 MW grid-connected rooftop solar power plants for domestic consumers within the city with subsidy from the Union government.

Electric charging stations will be installed in all possible locations within the Corporation area. Corporation, ANERT, Smart City, electrical inspectorate and transport department officials took part in the meeting. Transport Minister Antony Raju was the chief guest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US