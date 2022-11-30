  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Tunisia vs France; Australia vs Denmark

All public buildings in capital to be equipped with solar power

November 30, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

At a high-level meeting chaired by Power Minister K. Krishnankutty here on Wednesday, it was decided to equip all public buildings in the capital with solar power to make the city a “solar city.”

For this aid from the Smart City project will be used. The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has been given the responsibility of setting up a total of 100 MW grid-connected rooftop solar power plants for domestic consumers within the city with subsidy from the Union government.

Electric charging stations will be installed in all possible locations within the Corporation area. Corporation, ANERT, Smart City, electrical inspectorate and transport department officials took part in the meeting. Transport Minister Antony Raju was the chief guest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.