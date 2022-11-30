All public buildings in capital to be equipped with solar power

November 30, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

At a high-level meeting chaired by Power Minister K. Krishnankutty here on Wednesday, it was decided to equip all public buildings in the capital with solar power to make the city a “solar city.”

For this aid from the Smart City project will be used. The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has been given the responsibility of setting up a total of 100 MW grid-connected rooftop solar power plants for domestic consumers within the city with subsidy from the Union government.

Electric charging stations will be installed in all possible locations within the Corporation area. Corporation, ANERT, Smart City, electrical inspectorate and transport department officials took part in the meeting. Transport Minister Antony Raju was the chief guest.