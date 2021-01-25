All private resorts in Meppady to be closed

A meeting of the Meppady grama panchayat on Monday decided to close all private resorts functioning in the panchayat limits.
The decision was taken in the wake of the death of a tourist in a wild elephant attack on Saturday night.
“The property owners can resume functioning of their properties only after obtaining permission from the grama panchayat by producing all documents related to the property,” Omana Ramesh, president, Meppady grama panchayat, said.
If any property functioned without the permission of the local administrative body, legal measures would be initiated against it with the help of the police department, she said.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department has started collecting details of resorts and home-stays functioning on the fringes of the forest.
“We have issued directives to owners of private resorts and homestays to remove all structures like tents put up on the fringes of the forest,” South Wayanad divisional forest officer P. Ranjith Kumar told The Hindu.
The department had issued notice to the Rain Forest resort at Elambilery to remove the tents set up on the fringes of the forest two times earlier. But it had failed to obey the order, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath