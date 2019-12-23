Kerala

All pending title deed cases to be settled in six months: Minister

1,075 title deeds distributed at Koothuparamba

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said that action has been taken to settle all pending title deed (Pattayam) applications within six months, and that officials must be prepared to take responsibility for the process.

Inaugurating the district-level title deed distribution at Koothuparamba, the Minister said: “Despite stringent rules, it is not clear why there has been delay in settling Pattayam cases. There is no excuse for complaints waiting for settlement for 10 to 20 years.”

A total of 1,075 title deeds were distributed at the function. The Minister also inaugurated the new Revenue quarters on the occasion.

Mr. Chandrasekharan said since the LDF government came to power, over 1,16,000 title deeds had been distributed. In Kannur district alone, as many as 5,330 title deeds were distributed. However, there are more than 14,000 people in the district who are yet to receive title deeds. He added that District Collectors had been directed to look into the matter.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja presided over the function.

