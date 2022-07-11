All pending files to be cleared by Sept. 22

July 11, 2022 21:34 IST

The drive to clear long-pending files in government offices in the capital district will be completed by September 22, a review meeting held here on Monday decided.

Ministers V. Sivankutty and Antony Raju, who participated in the meeting, directed district-level officials from various departments to ensure that the drive was completed in time. They called on officials to support the efforts to make Thiruvananthapuram the first district in Kerala to clear all pending files in government offices.

While lauding the work by officials to dispose of pending files, Mr. Sivankutty urged them to organise adalats if needed to supplement their efforts. He also stressed the need for officials from various departments to join hands in clearing files.

Mr.Raju said it was important for heads of departments to assess the number of pending files and urged them to formulate an action plan to clear them at the earliest. He also appreciated the decision of officials to work on holidays for the purpose.

District Collector Navjyot Khosa presided over the review meeting. Additional district magistrate J. Anil Jose, District Planning Officer V.S. Biju and department officials participated.