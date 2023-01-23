All-party team visits Muttathara waste treatment plant

January 23, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Taking forward his initiatives to allay public concerns regarding waste treatment plants, Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh on Monday took along the leaders of various parties for a visit to the sewage treatment plant at Muttathara. To show the effectiveness of the scientific waste management techniques that prevents any kind of stench in the vicinity, the party leaders also had their lunch within the plant premises.

Mr.Rajesh was accompanied by Ministers K.Krishnankutty, Antony Raju and Ahamed Devarkovil, Congress MLA A.P.Anilkumar, IUML leader K.P.A.Majeed, CPI MLAs E.Chandrasekharan and E.K.Vijayan, CPI(M) leader T.P.Ramakrishnan, RMP leader K.K.Rema, Kerala Congress (M) MLAs Pramod Narayanan and Job Michael, NCP MLA Thomas K. Thomas and LJD MLA K.P. Mohanan. The leaders expressed satisfaction at the functioning of the sewage treatment plant. Mr.Rajesh, citing the case of a treatment plant at Guruvayur which has been turned into a garden, requested the MLAs to extend support for setting up waste treatment plants in various parts of the State.

The Minister said that the visit of the all-party team would help in making people aware of the smooth functioning of the Muttathara plant, which handles the entire solid waste generated in the capital city. No resident of the thickly-populated Muttathara have till date raised any concern regarding the plant. Danger to public health is caused by untreated waste, not through scientific treatment of waste. The Muttathara plant can be a model for such plants in densely populated regions in other parts of the State. It is important to have more treatment plants at a time when the presence of coliform bacteria in water sources is going up to alarming levels. The government is going ahead with a plan to set up 10 more sewage treatment plants before May 31, he said.

The all-party visit comes at a time when the government’s efforts to set up waste treatment plants have been met with protests in various parts of the State.

Mr.Rajesh had in the past accused certain forces of attempting to torpedo the State’s scientific waste management initiatives by making use of misunderstandings among the public regarding waste treatment plants.

The Suchitwa Mission will organise a three-day international conclave in Kochi from February 4 in which new models and technology related to waste management will be showcased.