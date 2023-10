October 30, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KALPETTA

An all-party meeting, organised by the Vythiri grama panchayat to discuss the measures to be adopted to tackle traffic hold-ups in the Thamarassery Ghat section of the road on Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766, will be held at the Cooperative Bank auditorium at Vythiri at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.