All-party meeting reviews restrictions on construction in Munnar

September 07, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

An all-party meeting convened by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at the Idukki collectorate conference hall on Thursday reviewed the recently imposed construction restrictions in Munnar. “The general land issues of Idukki will be brought to the attention of the State government. The general demand is that a high-level meeting should be held in the presence of the Chief Minister, and the Revenue and Forest Ministers,” said Mr. Augustine.

“The State government will seek some more time from the High Court to address the concerns regarding restrictions on construction imposed on panchayats in Munnar. However, there are no curbs on the construction of LIFE Mission houses,” said Mr. Augustine.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose; Devikulam MLA A. Raja; Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani; district panchayat president K.T. Binu; District Collector Sheeba George; Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) Shyju P. Jacob; and Deputy Collector Manoj K. among others attended the meeting.

In 13 panchayats

In July, District Collector Sheeba George imposed restrictions on construction activities in 13 panchayats in the Munnar region under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act. According to officials, the recent directive was based on an interim Kerala High Court order on construction in Munnar based on a case filed by One Earth One Life, an NGO.