All-Party meeting prepares preliminary list of 411 survival families for first phase of rehabilitation

An all-party meeting convened by Meppadi grama panchayat on Tuesday prepared a preliminary list of 411 families affected by the Chooralmala landslide for the first phase of rehabilitation.

Meppadi grama panchayat president K. Babu told The Hindu after the meeting that survivors from the impacted areas, including Mundakkai, Puchirimattom, and Chooralmala, have been included on this list.

During the meeting, it was proposed to add 31 additional families from the affected regions, pending further survey assessments.

A special team had initially been tasked with conducting a survey to identify suitable habitation areas, but this process faced obstacles.

The survey was based on a report from an expert committee led by John Mathai, former scientist, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS). This report indicated that most of the affected areas were habitable, except for a 50-m buffer zone along the Punnapuzha river in Puncharimattom and Mundakkai, and a 30-m buffer along both banks in Chooralmala. However, survivors have contested the findings, arguing that the report inaccurately claimed the disaster area was non-hazardous if a certain distance was maintained.

In response to these concerns, Mr. Babu stated that the list now incorporates a 50-m buffer zone in the Chooralmala region as well. Additionally, 25 families from the Attamala area have sought inclusion on the list, citing difficulties in accessing the area due to obstructions at the Bailey Bridge over the Punnapuzha river. Resort owners, who have heavily invested in their properties, opposed this inclusion, resulting in tensions, as the departure of these families could disrupt their operations. Mr. Babu assured that the issue would be raised with the government to consider these families on the next list.

Survey

Furthermore, 37 families from the Padavettikunnu area also requested to be added to the preliminary list. The meeting resolved to submit the finalised list to the district administration after conducting a thorough survey of all eligible families.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working President and MLA T. Siddique said that his party will escalate protests under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP, both in and outside Parliament against the alleged indifference of the Central Government in providing assistance to landslide victims in the mountainous district, months after the disaster.

Despite Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raising the issue in the Lok Sabha twice, the government has yet to declare the landslides a national disaster or provide necessary relief and rehabilitation support for the survivors.

