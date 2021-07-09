All-party meet to discuss Cooperative Ministry formation

Thiruvananthapuram

09 July 2021 19:10 IST

The State would call an all-party meeting to discuss the Centre creation of a separate and new Union Ministry for Cooperation.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan said the meeting scuss measures to insulate the cooperative sector from the Centre's proposed amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (As Applicable to Cooperative Societies).

The meeting would also discuss proposed amendments to the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act, 1969. The meeting would be held before the commencement of the second session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The Congress alleged the Centre had infringed on a State subject. It had created the new Ministry to hijack the Cooperative sector, former Leader of the Opposition of Ramesh Chennithala said. The NDA had created the new Ministry by questionable executive action and not by an Act of Parliament.

The CPI and CPI(M) have also criticised the Centre's action and said it was violative of the principle of federalism.