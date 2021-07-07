All-party meet to discuss coop. banking regulations

Low interest loan scheme to be extended to more districts soon: Minister

An all-party meeting will be convened soon to discuss the impact of banking regulations on the financial institutions in the State's cooperative sector, said Minister for Cooperation V. N. Vasavan here on Wednesday.

The State government had written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Centre in this regard, Mr. Vasavan said, participating in a meet-the-press organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. Law amendments are proposed in the cooperation sector to prevent fraud, the Minister said.

The Muttathe Mulla scheme, which seeks to disburse loans at low interest rates to rural households, will be extended to all districts. The scheme, piloted in Palakkad, had been a huge success. The interest rates will be further lowered to attract more people to the scheme, Mr. Vasavan said.

The State government proposes to give shape to a cooperative for performing artists from different fields. The initiative is meant to protect their interests, provide them with venues for performance and income generation, the Minister said.

Steps have been taken for the modernisation of the Registration Department, Mr. Vasavan, who also handles the Registration portfolio, said.