All party meet extends cooperation to COVID-19 prevention activities

1,012 people treated in hospitals in Kottayam

An all-party meeting presided over by Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan here on Saturday extended total support to COVID-19 prevention and relief activities in the district.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister called for active involvement of political parties at the local level to ensure that the guidelines for preventing COVID-19 were strictly adhered to. He said workers should be instructed to prevent crowding and focus on providing medicine and food to those suffering from the pandemic.

District Collector P.K. Jayasree requested the cooperation of political parties in ensuring prompt distribution of compensation to dependents of COVID-19 victims. District Police Chief Shilpa Devaiah emphasised the need for political parties to avoid crowding while organising events and protests.

According to officials, as many as 1,012 people are being treated for the disease across hospitals in Kottayam. Of the 2,316 beds set aside for COVID-19 patients, only 43.69% have been occupied. Of the 975 oxygen and 122 ICU beds, only 222 and 100 respectively have been occupied. Only 12 of the 32 ventilators have been occupied.

As per estimates, only 27.63% of those undergoing treatment in hospitals are COVID patients. As the number of patients admitted to hospitals is less than 30%, the district has been moved from Category C to Category B.

In Pathanamthitta

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta district has been included in Category B based on an order by District Collector Divya S. Iyer. The directive stipulates restrictions on political, social, cultural, religious, and community gatherings while a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.

Restrictions imposed on previous Sundays will continue in the district on February 6 as well. However, prayer services can be held with a maximum attendance of 20 people..