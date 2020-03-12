All-party meet decides to avoid events, celebrations in Kannur district

The district administration has decided not to allow religious, political and organisational events and celebrations in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the State. This decision was taken at a meeting convened by District Collector T.V. Subhash with political and religious leaders here on Wednesday.

Mr. Subhash said that it was agreed at the meeting to restrict essential rituals to mere ceremonies. He advised the police not to allow loudspeakers for public activities till March 31.

“Though the virus has not yet been confirmed in the district, vigilance is needed to prevent its spread”, the Collector said. There was no need to panic in this regard, he said.

Mr. Subhash said everyone should be prepared to follow the instructions given by the district administration and the health department.

He commended the religious and political organisations that had come forward voluntarily to comply with the restrictions.

Mr. Subhash said that it had been noticed that masks and sanitizers were being overpriced and hoarded and this was a serious offence. Action had been initiated against those who spreading false propaganda through the social media and creating unnecessary fears regarding COVID-19. If any such cases were noticed, action would be taken against them, the Collector said.

District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh said the district planning committee had been holding meetings and it had been decided to create awareness among the public on the coronavirus threat.

These activities will be overseen by a committee headed by the local body president, secretary, health permanent committee chairman and doctors. It had been instructed to notify authorities immediately if suspected cases were found, he said.

Leaders who spoke at the meeting pointed out that there was a situation where people came together in connection with the voter list hearing. The Collector said the matter would be taken up in consultation with the State Election Commission. Arrangements should be made to provide masks and sanitizers through government hospitals.

Since school holidays had been announced, the visits to relatives should be avoided. The meeting proposed to create awareness among migrant workers in the district and to strengthen the surveillance at the airport and railway stations.

Mr. Subhash presided over the meeting and Sub Collector Harris Rasheed; Additional District Magistrate E.P. Mercy; District Medical Officer K. Narayana Nayak; and various religious, political and organisational leaders were present.