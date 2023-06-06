ADVERTISEMENT

All opportunities to be given for higher education: CM

June 06, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed that opportunities for higher education be ensured for all students who cleared the SSLC examinations.

He was speaking at a meeting in connection with higher secondary admission here on Tuesday.

Higher secondary seats will be ensured after taking into account vocational higher secondary, ITI, and polytechnic seats. For this, batches without adequate number of students will be shifted to places where there is more demand. New batches too will be allowed. The local balance should be maintained while sanctioning new batches, Mr. Vijayan directed.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Planning Board vice chairperson V.K. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Finance Additional Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, General Education Principal Secretary Rani George, Chief Minister’s Chief Principal Secretary K.M. Abraham, and Director of General Education Shanavas S. attended the meeting.

