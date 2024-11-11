All major fronts claim advantage in Chelakkara

As the public campaigning came to an end in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency on Monday, all the three main fronts have claimed an advantage.

UDF’s confidence

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, confident of a United Democratic Front (UDF) win, declared that the Congress will wrest the Chelakkara seat for a minimum majority of 5,000 votes. He even quipped that a “fear of defeat” seemed to have plague the Chief Minister, and said that the people had grown disillusioned with the current government. Mr. Satheesan emphasised that the UDF’s victory was assured, driven by public frustration with the current administration.

LDF’s counterattack

However, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate U.R. Pradeep was quick to fire back, dismissing the UDF’s optimism as mere rhetoric. He insisted that the UDF’s campaign amounted to little more than empty promises. Mr. Pradeep emphasised that the real power behind the LDF was the people’s trust in its leadership and governance.

BJP’s claim

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate K. Balakrishnan was equally determined, making a concerted effort to strengthen his position in the final hours of campaigning. He noted that the UDF’s predictions of an easy win were based only on their wishful thinking and a belief in their own influence, but he asserted that BJP enjoys a strong base in Chelakkara.

In the final stretch, the candidates from all three parties were campaigning furiously, trying to outdo each other with compelling promises and emotional appeals.