All local bodies to have millet farms soon

August 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

Come October 2023, every local body in Kozhikode district will have at least one millet farm. The Millet Mission Kerala has launched a campaign drawing farmers towards millet cultivation, which is far easier and productive compared to paddy cultivation that is currently on a decline in the State.

The United Nations Organisation has declared 2023 as the International year of Millets and Millet Mission Kerala is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the reinstatement of millets as a major food ingredient in our diet.

“The use of millets in place of the cereals can help control lifestyle diseases to a great extent. Their glycemic index (rate of allowing glucose into the bloodstream) is very low and are rich in fibres, vitamins and minerals,” said Vadayakandy Narayanan, district president of Millet Mission.

Normally, there are nine types of millets including Ragi (finger millet), Foxtall, Little, Codo, Banyard, Roso, Jowar, Pearl and Brown Top Millet. Of these Brown Top, Foxtail, Little, Codo and Banyard are considered positive millets that diffuse the life style diseases. The others Finger millet, Roso, Jowar, and Pearl are considered neutral millets that do not aggravate the condition.

The Mission plans to make clusters of five to twenty five farmers in every local body and train them on the scientific cultivation methods with the help of the Department of Agriculture. The Mission will supply the seeds and the sowing will be held in October.

“The downside is that the husk of most millets is thicker than rice and hence needs special de-husking machinery that is quite costly. We have urged the district panchayat to set up a de-husking facility for the district,“ Mr. Narayanan said.

The Mission has been conducting several programmes to propagate the use of millets in the district, which are earning good results, considering the increased availability of millets in the market. The Mission is organising a series of conventions across the district during August to create awareness about millets.

