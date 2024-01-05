All Kerala Technical High School Kalolsavam kicks off at Chittur in Palakkad

January 05, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The 44th All Kerala Technical High School Kalolsavam began at Government Technical High School, Chittur, Palakkad, on January 4 (Thursday). Inaugurating the festival, Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty said that skills would acquire prominence over academic qualifications in the changing educational system.

He called upon teachers to come forward to teach students in accordance with their abilities. “Opportunities are innumerable in the sphere of education. Teachers have the responsibility to equip students for jobs. Teachers should ensure that students who leave the school are well placed,” he said.

Mr. Krishnankutty said that teachers should groom students in such a way as to be “known after their students.” The Minister said that training in areas such as solar, precision farming, micro irrigation and food processing would ensure good opportunities and placements for the students.

He asked the teachers to offer training in vocational programmes along with the studies. “We will offer all facilities for training,” he said.

He also added that students could be prevented from turning to drugs by bringing them to arts and sports.

K. Babu, MLA, presided over the function. P.P. Sumod, MLA, Chittur block panchayat president A. Sujata, Nallepulli panchayat president S. Aneesh, Polpulli panchayat president Balagangadharan P., Chittur-Thattamangalam Municipal chairperson K.L. Kavita, Regional Joint Director of Technical Education Suresh Kumar, Senior Joint Director M. Ramachandran, and Technical Education Deputy Director A. Sulfikar spoke.

48 events

About 1,500 students from 39 technical high schools and nine Institutes of Human Resource Development (IHRDs) from across the State are taking part in the three-day festival. They are competing in 48 events being held in nine venues.

Kozhikode district was leading with 68 points, followed by Thrissur with 65 points and Malappuram with 64 points on the first day of the festival. Palakkad had 53 points.. Technical HS (THS), Kodungallur, was leading with 61 points when THS, Kozhikode, and THS, Kokkur, were just behind with 60 points..

Archana C.K. and Aditya Kannan from Technical High School, Kozhikode, won the first prizes in folk dance for girls and boys respectively. Archana’s victory was for the second time in succession.

Alvina Reji Maria from THSS, Mallappally, Pathanamthitta, won the first prize in light music for girls. Fida Parveen from THS, Kokkur, won the first prize in Mapilapattu for girls.