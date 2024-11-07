All-Kerala inter-collegiate quiz competition

As part of the audit diwas celebrations, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) offices in Kerala under the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is conducting an inter-collegiate quiz competition, QRIOUS 2024, on November 14 at Rajagiri Business School, Kakkanad, Kochi. The event will be curated by Q Factory Knowledge Services, Kerala’s first professional quizzing entity and the quiz master is Snehaj Srinivas.

Each team should have two members. The winners will receive a prize of ₹50,000 along with certificates and trophies. Prior registration is required for participation. There will be no registration fee. For more details, please visit https://cag.gov.in/agl/kerala/en or contact: +91 - 70125 69672 cagkeralaquiz/@gmail.com

