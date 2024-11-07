ADVERTISEMENT

All-Kerala inter-collegiate quiz competition

Published - November 07, 2024 07:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the audit diwas celebrations, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) offices in Kerala under the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is conducting an inter-collegiate quiz competition, QRIOUS 2024, on November 14 at Rajagiri Business School, Kakkanad, Kochi. The event will be curated by Q Factory Knowledge Services, Kerala’s first professional quizzing entity and the quiz master is Snehaj Srinivas.

Each team should have two members. The winners will receive a prize of ₹50,000 along with certificates and trophies. Prior registration is required for participation. There will be no registration fee. For more details, please visit https://cag.gov.in/agl/kerala/en or contact: +91 - 70125 69672 cagkeralaquiz/@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US