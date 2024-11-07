 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All-Kerala inter-collegiate quiz competition

Published - November 07, 2024 07:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the audit diwas celebrations, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) offices in Kerala under the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is conducting an inter-collegiate quiz competition, QRIOUS 2024, on November 14 at Rajagiri Business School, Kakkanad, Kochi. The event will be curated by Q Factory Knowledge Services, Kerala’s first professional quizzing entity and the quiz master is Snehaj Srinivas.

Each team should have two members. The winners will receive a prize of ₹50,000 along with certificates and trophies. Prior registration is required for participation. There will be no registration fee. For more details, please visit https://cag.gov.in/agl/kerala/en or contact: +91 - 70125 69672 cagkeralaquiz/@gmail.com

Published - November 07, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.