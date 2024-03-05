All Kerala Higher Education Survey report released

March 05, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The All Kerala Higher Education Survey 2021-22 has recorded a gross enrolment ratio (GER) of 41.3% in higher education institutions in the State. This is higher than the national average of 28.4%.

The GERs for females and males stood at 49% and 34.1% respectively, while at the national level, the corresponding figures were 28.5% and 34.1%.

In terms of inclusiveness, Kerala’s GER of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are 28.3% and 28.9%. The national average of the latter category stood as low as 21.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021-22, the total student enrolment was 10,99,113, out of which 3,31,244 (30.1%) were in universities and 7,67,869 (69.9%) in colleges. Female students outnumber male students by accounting for 59.47% (numbering 5,95,512) of the total enrolment. There were 114 transgender students in the State. The total number of foreign students across institutions in Kerala stood at 437.

The total number of faculty is 58,255, including 2,312 teachers in universities. The overall pupil-teacher ratio stood at 17.76.

While the overall pass rate across universities was recorded to be 70%, some universities posted a pass percentage of above 90%. The overall pass rate across affiliated colleges is 70.26%.

The report was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the first advisory committee meeting of the reconstituted Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) here on Tuesday.

He presented the first copy of the report to Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. He also released the State Health Science Research Policy document prepared by KSHEC and handed over the first copy to Health Minister Veena George.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayan emphasised the need to promote research in fields including agriculture, health and industry that are vital in the State’s aspirations to attain a new knowledge society.

He also exhorted State universities to evolve action plans to chart their future goals envisaged in a manner that bolstered the State’s progress. The KSHEC should take a lead in such efforts, he added.

Mr. Vijayan said that efforts are being made to ensure the existing financial crisis did not leave an impact on the higher education sector and its ongoing reforms.

Chief Secretary V. Venu, U.A. Latheef, K.M. Sachin Dev, M. Vijin, MLAs, KSHEC vice-chairperson Rajan Gurukkal, member secretary Rajan Varughese, State Planning Board vice-chairperson V.K. Ramachandran, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.