All issues involving Shane resolved, says Mohanlal

The issues between actor Shane Nigam and the Kerala Film Producers’ Association have been resolved, said Mohanlal, noted actor and president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), here on Thursday.

Shane will complete the dubbing of the movie Ullasam, he said, after an executive meeting of AMMA here. The producers’ association had earlier said that it would not cooperate with Shane unless he completed the dubbing of Ullasam.

Shane had informed the executive committee of AMMA that he would abide by its decision to resolve the differences between him and the producers that began in October last year. The actor had alleged that he had received death threats from Joby George, producer of his movie Veyil, for changing his hairstyle for the movie Qurbani.

The controversy escalated in November when the producers banned him after he stirred up a controversy by shaving off his hair and beard, thus disrupting the shooting of Veyil.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kerala Film Producers Association alleged that Shane was making false statements on his agreed salary for Ullasam. The association had asked the actor to complete the dubbing for Ullasam before January 6. However, he refused to turn up stating that the producer had paid only a share of his salary.

“As per the agreement signed two years ago, Shane was given a salary of ₹25 lakh for Ullasam. He is now asking for ₹45 lakh claiming that his salary has gone up. This cannot be accepted,” said B. Rakesh, treasurer of the producers association here on Thursday.

However, M. Renjith, president of the Film Producers Association, said any talks on resolving the issue can resume only after Shane completed the dubbing for Ullasam. “We had already conveyed our position to AMMA,” he said.