All-India management fest held

The 11th edition of the Caligo 2024, an all-India management fest organised by Marian College, Kuttikkanam (Autonomous) was concluded in Idukki recently. According to officials, the fest conducted under the aegis of Marian Institute of Management attracted around 1,200 students from over 200 colleges across India this year.

The organisers said that the fest featured a series of high-stakes competitions for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Fr. Joseph Ponganthanam, the college administrator; Prof. Dr Ajimon George, the principal; Dr Jose Chittadiyil, the deputy director; Nandhumon M.S, the Chairman-MISTA; and Vrinda P., the vice chairperson, spoke at the inaugural meeting. Fr. Bobby Alex Mannamplackal, the manager; Dr Murali Vallabhan, the director; Mr Alex Johnson, the faculty coordinator; Jerin Eapen, college union chairman; and Sachumon M.S., the Caligo student coordinator, delivered the Valedictory function. Actress Miya George presented the awards to the winners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.