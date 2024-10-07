ADVERTISEMENT

All-India management fest held

Updated - October 07, 2024 09:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of the Caligo 2024, organised by Marian College, Kuttikkanam, posing with the trophy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 11th edition of the Caligo 2024, an all-India management fest organised by Marian College, Kuttikkanam (Autonomous) was concluded in Idukki recently. According to officials, the fest conducted under the aegis of Marian Institute of Management attracted around 1,200 students from over 200 colleges across India this year.

The organisers said that the fest featured a series of high-stakes competitions for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Fr. Joseph Ponganthanam, the college administrator; Prof. Dr Ajimon George, the principal; Dr Jose Chittadiyil, the deputy director; Nandhumon M.S, the Chairman-MISTA; and Vrinda P., the vice chairperson, spoke at the inaugural meeting. Fr. Bobby Alex Mannamplackal, the manager; Dr Murali Vallabhan, the director; Mr Alex Johnson, the faculty coordinator; Jerin Eapen, college union chairman; and Sachumon M.S., the Caligo student coordinator, delivered the Valedictory function. Actress Miya George presented the awards to the winners.

