GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All-India management fest held

Published - October 07, 2024 08:49 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The 11th edition of the Caligo 2024, an all-India management fest organised by Marian College, Kuttikkanam (Autonomous) was concluded in Idukki on Monday. According to officials, the fest conducted under the aegis of Marian Institute of Management attracted around 1,200 students from over 200 colleges across India this year.

The organisers said that the fest featured a series of high-stakes competitions for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Fr. Joseph Ponganthanam, the college administrator; Prof. Dr Ajimon George, the principal; Dr Jose Chittadiyil, the deputy director; Nandhumon M.S, the Chairman-MISTA; and Vrinda P., the vice chairperson, spoke at the inaugural meeting. Fr. Bobby Alex Mannamplackal, the manager; Dr Murali Vallabhan, the director; Mr Alex Johnson, the faculty coordinator; Jerin Eapen, college union chairman; and Sachumon M.S., the Caligo student coordinator, delivered the Valedictory function. Actress Miya George presented the awards to the winners.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.