HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All-India football tournament in Wayanad from November 30

November 30, 2023 02:31 am | Updated 02:31 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Sports Promotion Committee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is organising a five-day all India football tournament at the Jinachandran Memorial District Stadium here from November 30 to December 4.

As many as six teams from six zones of the FCI from across the country will participate in the tournament, organisers said in a press release.

FCI chief general manager A. Rajagopal will inaugurate the tournament. S.P. Saharan, general manager, Kerala, will be the chief guest, the organisers added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.