All-India football tournament in Wayanad from November 30

November 30, 2023 02:31 am | Updated 02:31 am IST - KALPETTA

The Regional Sports Promotion Committee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is organising a five-day all India football tournament at the Jinachandran Memorial District Stadium here from November 30 to December 4.

As many as six teams from six zones of the FCI from across the country will participate in the tournament, organisers said in a press release.

FCI chief general manager A. Rajagopal will inaugurate the tournament. S.P. Saharan, general manager, Kerala, will be the chief guest, the organisers added.