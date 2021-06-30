All houseboats in Kerala to be brought under licensing system, says Minister for Ports Ahmed Devarkovil

Devarkovil, who held discussions with representatives of houseboat owners and Ports Department officials in Alappuzha, said the government would examine the difficulties in obtaining registration and license

All houseboats will be brought on board the licensing system, said Minister for Ports Ahmed Devarkovil on Wednesday.

Mr. Devarkovil, who held discussions with representatives of houseboat owners and Ports Department officials at the port office here, said the government would examine the difficulties in obtaining registration and license.

The Minister said that of the total 786 boats registered in Alappuzha, only 350 vessels had renewed their licenses. "The Ports Department wants all houseboat owners to acquire licenses. It has initiated measures to bring all boats under the licensing system. Houseboat owners can obtain registration and license online," he said.

Mr. Devarkovil said that Global Positioning System (GPS) would be installed in registered houseboats, which would help identify vessels flouting norms. He said the government would consider a group insurance scheme for houseboat owners.

Concession sought

Kevin Rozario, general secretary of the All Kerala Houseboat Owners and Operators Samiti, urged the government to provide concession on licensing fee in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister promised to look into the matter.

The owners demanded that the authorities make the sewage treatment plant of the District Tourism Promotion Council at H-Block (Kunnumma) operational. The plant was closed in 2019 after the Kerala State Pollution Control Board found flaws with its functioning.

Port officer Ashwini Prathap informed the meeting that tendering process was started to purchase two barges for collection of sewage from houseboats. He said the department had taken measures to buy a speedboat to conduct inspections in houseboats in interior areas.

The Ports Department had approached the Alappuzha district administration for a boat to carry out rescue and relief operations during emergencies like fire outbreaks in vessels, Mr. Prathap said.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of construction of the boat detention centre at Aryad.