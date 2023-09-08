ADVERTISEMENT

All high-tech schools to get Internet access by Oct. 30 under revised schedule: Sivankutty

September 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

This comes after KFON revised the schedule for making Internet facility at 100 MBPS speed available to all the 4,752 secondary schools with fully high-tech classrooms

The Hindu Bureau

High-speed broadband Internet access will be available in all high-tech schools in the State by October, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

He said that the Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) had earlier said that the work for making Internet facility at 100 MBPS speed available to all the 4,752 secondary schools with fully high-tech classrooms will be completed by September 20. However, this schedule could not be met, and the KFON has now informed that it will be completed by October.

The Minister said that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was earlier providing Internet access as part of the high-tech school programme. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has been funding this for the first five years in the secondary schools and for the first four years in the primary school level. A total amount of ₹10.2 crore was spent annually for this purpose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the State government implementing the KFON project, it was decided to provide free Internet access to schools through its network. As per this, the list of 13,957 schools, including secondary and primary schools, was submitted to KFON in July 2022. Mr. Sivankutty said that the government will take all necessary steps to ensure that all the high-tech schools will get broadband Internet access by October 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US