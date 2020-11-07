All fronts in seat-sharing talks

KOLLAM

07 November 2020 23:38 IST

Social networking platforms will be extensively used for campaigning

With political fronts entering the last round of discussions on seat sharing, the district is all set for local body elections scheduled to be held next month.

Apart from Kollam Corporation with its 55 divisions, the district has four municipalities, 68 grama panchayats and 11 block panchayats. The district panchayat has a total of 26 divisions.

According to UDF leaders, seat sharing in nearly all wards are over. “We have reached the final stage of pre-election negotiations with coalition partners. Informal discussions had been going on for some time now and the formal round will begin this Sunday,” said DCC president Bindu Krishna.

The UDF has formed an election committee that will be in charge of coordinating election activities. “We have almost finalised the ward-level list of candidates. All disputes will be considered in the meetings to be held on Sunday and Monday and we are planning to come out with the final list by Wednesday,’’ she said.

While the LDF has completed all ground-level discussions and candidate list is expected within a week. “Social networking platforms will be extensively used for campaigning, but in certain pockets focus will be on door-to-door visits,” said a senior CPI(M) leader.

The NDA has finalised candidates for 70% of seats and the leaders say the front will be ensuring maximum representation of youth and women. Women will be given preference in seats in general category along with youngsters.

There are some disputes which will be settled within a couple of days and the final picture will emerge early next week.

In Kollam Corporation, the Mayor post has been reserved for women (general), but the next Kollam district panchayat president will be from the general category. Paravur and Punalur municipalities too will elect women chairpersons.

The wards in Kollam Corporation reserved for women include Maruthadi, Kureepuzha West, Kureepuza, Neeravil, Anchalumoodu, Kadavoor, Mathilil, Vadakkumbhagam, Asramam, Uliyakovil East, Kadappakada, Arunnootimangalam, Chathinamkulam, Karicode, College Division, Palkulangara, Vadakkevila, Punthalathazham, Manacaud, Kollurvila, Kayyalakkal, Akkovil, Bharnikkavu, Thamarakkulam, Thirumullavram, Munlankadakam, Alattukavu and Kannimel.

Among this, Chathinamkulam and Bharanikkavu have been reserved for Sheduled Caste women. Meenathucheri and Kaikulangara are the wards reserved for scheduled caste category.