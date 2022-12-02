All families in Kerala to receive ration cards by December: Minister

December 02, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

Anil inaugurates Niravu, a project of Kollam district panchayat offering food kits to differently abled children

The Hindu Bureau

All families in Kerala will be provided ration cards by December, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil here on Friday. He was inaugurating Niravu, a project of the Kollam district panchayat offering food kits to differently abled children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has been making effective interventions to check price hike. Maveli stores are providing rice at ₹24 per kg, while 12 types of foodgrains are available at 50% subsidy,” said the Minister.

Mr. Anil said ration supplies are being delivered to 1,000 tribal families in 137 settlements in the State through mobile ration shops. “The Kerala government has been implementing many projects for the welfare of the extremely poor, including distribution of food kits and housing projects for the homeless. By the end of this month, ration cards will be issued to all families, including the inmates of orphanages. The State is offering a range of benefits to all sections,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 2,400 children who receive scholarships for the differently abled are the beneficiaries of Niravu, and the panchayat has allocated ₹60 lakh for the project. Each kit includes matta rice (10 kg), cashew (500 g), almonds (250 g), oats (1 kg), Horlicks (500 g), dates (500 g), Milma peda, Milma powder, butter rusk, milk cookies and pudding cake. The price of the kit is ₹2,500.

District panchayat president Sam. K. Daniel, who presided over the function, said that this year, the panchayat has set aside ₹2.5 crore for the differently abled. “Food kits will also be provided to cancer patients in the district,” he added.

Vice president Sumalal, secretary Binul Vahid, standing committee heads and panchayat members also attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US