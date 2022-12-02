All families in Kerala to receive ration cards by December: Minister

December 02, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

All families in Kerala will be provided ration cards by December, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil here on Friday. He was inaugurating Niravu, a project of the Kollam district panchayat offering food kits to differently abled children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has been making effective interventions to check price hike. Maveli stores are providing rice at ₹24 per kg, while 12 types of foodgrains are available at 50% subsidy,” said the Minister.

Mr. Anil said ration supplies are being delivered to 1,000 tribal families in 137 settlements in the State through mobile ration shops. “The Kerala government has been implementing many projects for the welfare of the extremely poor, including distribution of food kits and housing projects for the homeless. By the end of this month, ration cards will be issued to all families, including the inmates of orphanages. The State is offering a range of benefits to all sections,” he said.

A total of 2,400 children who receive scholarships for the differently abled are the beneficiaries of Niravu, and the panchayat has allocated ₹60 lakh for the project. Each kit includes matta rice (10 kg), cashew (500 g), almonds (250 g), oats (1 kg), Horlicks (500 g), dates (500 g), Milma peda, Milma powder, butter rusk, milk cookies and pudding cake. The price of the kit is ₹2,500.

District panchayat president Sam. K. Daniel, who presided over the function, said that this year, the panchayat has set aside ₹2.5 crore for the differently abled. “Food kits will also be provided to cancer patients in the district,” he added.

Vice president Sumalal, secretary Binul Vahid, standing committee heads and panchayat members also attended the event.