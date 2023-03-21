All eyes on today’s evening sky as Muslims look to avoid a split over Ramzan

March 21, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Muslim community in the State appears set for a split over the beginning of Ramzan, the holiest of Islamic months, if the crescent is not sighted on Wednesday night.

If the crescent is sighted soon after Wednesday’s sunset, all Muslims in the State will start observing the month-long Ramzan fasting from Thursday. If not, only a section will start their fasting on Thursday, and the remaining majority on Friday.

Although Kazis in the State have asked the people to look out for the new moon on Wednesday evening and to inform them if sighted, the Mujahid groups such as the Hilal Committee and the Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama already declared that Ramzan would begin on Thursday.

However, the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, an orthodox group among the Mujahid movement in the State, has chosen to go with the Sunni Kazis.

Prominent among the Kazis who asked the people to look for the new-moon (hilal) on Wednesday evening are Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, K. Alikutty Musliar, Syed Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili, Syed Nasar Hayy Shihab Thangal, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, and Safeer Saqafi.

The announcement by Mujahid leaders like Hilal Committee Chairman M. Mohammed Madani and Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president A. Abdul Hameed Madani confirming the beginning of Ramzan on Thursday has sent doubts through many people, especially as the announcements attained wider reach on social media.

The Hilal Committee and the Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama argue that Sha’ban, the lunar before Ramzan, will complete 30 days on Wednesday, and there is no question of Ramzan delaying until Friday.

According to the Kazis, Sha’ban will complete the 29 th day on Wednesday, and Ramzan may begin on Thursday if the new moon is sighted soon after Wednesday sunset.

The Mujahid groups argue that science has advanced so much that the lunar and solar cycles can be predicted without scope for any mistakes. “Following the old system of seeing the new moon with the naked eye is not acceptable, especially when we adopt the scientific methods for everything else, including the prayer timings,” said the Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama.