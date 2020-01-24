All eligible will get title deeds: Minister

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said that more ‘pattaya melas’ will be organised in the State.

Inaugurating a mela at Kattappana on Friday, the Minister said all eligible would be issued title deeds. At the function, 8,101 title deeds were distributed.

Another mela

Another pattaya mela would again be organised by March and another one by the end of the year. Four such melas had been organised since the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power, he said.

Efforts were being taken to issue title deeds to around 4,000 persons residing at the Three Chain area of the reservoir. Issues related to title deeds at Kuttiyarvalley near Munnar were being solved.

At Kuttiyarvalley, where the government had allotted five cents each to the landless estate workers for building houses under the LIFE Mission scheme, the delay in accepting the land tax had created problems as the payment of tax is mandatory for signing the agreement with the grama panchayat to get the benefit under the scheme. The Minister said that 1,500 more title deeds would be issued at Kuttiyarvalley within a time frame.

There were separate stalls for issuing title deeds under various categories.

The Minister appreciated the officials of the Revenue Department for their tireless effort in completing the work on time.

The land owners who gave away land to the victims of 2018 monsoon for building houses too came in for praise. Electricity Minister M.M. Mani presided.