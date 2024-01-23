GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All eligible people to get title deeds: Minister

January 23, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K Rajan has said that the government will introduce Ente Bhoomi integrated web portal to make land deals transparent. He was laying foundation stone and unveiling the plaque of Sooranadu South smart village office here on Tuesday. “With the village offices becoming smart, the services have become transparent and popular. The digital survey will be completed and the documents will be digitised. Pattaya assembly was held in all constituencies and title deeds were issued through ‘vathilpadi (doorstep) pattayam’. Through Pattayam Mission, all the eligible people in the State will be given title deeds,” he said. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, delivered the keynote address while Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided over the function. District Collector N. Devidas, sub collector Mukund Thakur, and Capex Chairman M. Shivashankara Pillai were also present.

Top News Today

