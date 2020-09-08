All eligible families will get title deeds: Minister

The government is committed to disburse title deeds to all eligible families in the State, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an online distribution of title deeds in the district on Monday.

“In all, 5,136 title deeds will be disbursed this time in the district. So far, 36,654 title deeds have been disbursed since the LDF government came into power,” the Minister said.

“The government aims at disbursing two lakh title deeds in the State. So far, 1,55,000 families have received them. The procedures for distribution for the rest are progressing,” he said.

The process of getting title deeds for forestland was tedious. Joint efforts of officials led by the Collector made it possible. In all, 333 forestland title deeds are among those distributed this time in the district. The title deeds would be disbursed from respective village offices, maintaining COVID-19 guidelines, the Minister said.

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar presided over. Minister for Local-Self Government A.C. Moideen and Chief Whip K. Rajan also attended the online function from the District Planning Committee office.

The title deeds for forestland were a long-pending demand of settler farmers. Farmers who have been holding forestland up to January 1, 1977, were eligible for title deeds.

Title deeds being disbursed this time include 4,616 land tribunal title deeds, 111 Puramboke title deeds, 10 Enam title deeds, 24 colony title deeds, 37 tsunami title deeds and five surplus land title deeds.