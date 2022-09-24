All efforts to make public health Bill foolproof: Minister

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
September 24, 2022 20:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government is making all effort to make the Kerala Public Health Bill, 2021, foolproof by incorporating public opinion, Health Minister Veena George has said.

“The government will ensure that medical treatments of all category are included in the Bill. The aim is to prepare a flawless Bill without harming the individual’s freedom of treatment,” she said, addressing a meeting of the Legislative Assembly Select Committee here on Saturday.

The committee called for suggestions of people from the health and various other sectors. It also clarified that the Bill had been brought with the aim that a comprehensive law was needed to effectively prevent infectious diseases. The committee heard suggestions and comments from the public, health workers, health professionals, Health department staff, organisations and people’s representatives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill and questionnaire on the provisions of the Bill are available on the Assembly website (www.niyamasabha.org-Home page). Suggestions and comments on the provisions of the Bill may be submitted to the Legislative Secretary in writing or by e-mail (legislation@niyamasabha.nic.in).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Government Chief Whip N Jayaraj; MLAs Mons Joseph and Sujith Vijayan Pillai; district panchayat president Nirmala Jimmy; Health Department Principal Secretary Tinku Biswal, District Collector P K Jayashree, and others attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app