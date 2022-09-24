All efforts to make public health Bill foolproof: Minister

The State government is making all effort to make the Kerala Public Health Bill, 2021, foolproof by incorporating public opinion, Health Minister Veena George has said.

“The government will ensure that medical treatments of all category are included in the Bill. The aim is to prepare a flawless Bill without harming the individual’s freedom of treatment,” she said, addressing a meeting of the Legislative Assembly Select Committee here on Saturday.

The committee called for suggestions of people from the health and various other sectors. It also clarified that the Bill had been brought with the aim that a comprehensive law was needed to effectively prevent infectious diseases. The committee heard suggestions and comments from the public, health workers, health professionals, Health department staff, organisations and people’s representatives.

The Bill and questionnaire on the provisions of the Bill are available on the Assembly website (www.niyamasabha.org-Home page). Suggestions and comments on the provisions of the Bill may be submitted to the Legislative Secretary in writing or by e-mail (legislation@niyamasabha.nic.in).

Government Chief Whip N Jayaraj; MLAs Mons Joseph and Sujith Vijayan Pillai; district panchayat president Nirmala Jimmy; Health Department Principal Secretary Tinku Biswal, District Collector P K Jayashree, and others attended.