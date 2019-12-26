All efforts to enforce plastic ban in Kollam

As the ban on single-use plastics comes into force on January 1, the district administration has launched a string of measures to ensure enforcement and implementation. Alternative options will be introduced and awareness campaigns held to encourage the use of biodegradable materials instead of plastics.

A joint initiative of Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission and Kudumbashree, cloth bags will be made available in all parts of the district to promote a plastic-free lifestyle.

A total of 140 Kudumbashree units, including units with a production capacity of 25,000 bags a day, will manufacture biodegradable products to replace plastics. The units equipped with modern technology at the apparel parks at Punalur and Nedumbana have a very high manufacturing capacity. Loans at 4% interest will be made available for starting such units.

Alternatives

While Kudumbashree will increase the production to meet the demand, special counters will be opened in all panchayats to popularise alternative options.

District Suchitwa Mission has already conducted a rally to spread awareness and introduce environment-friendly alternatives. Switching to reusable cloth bags, adhering to green protocol and avoiding burning of plastic waste will be the motto of the campaign.

In tourist spots

“Along with ensuring proper waste management, plastic ban will be strictly enforced in all tourist spots,” said District Collector B. Abdul Nasar.

The Tourism Department has been instructed to clear accumulated waste in Thenmala with the support of Haritha Keralam and Suchitwa Missions. “Regular inspections should me conducted to stop waste dumping and the service of Haritha Karma Sena can be used for cleaning the area,” he said.

Despite repeated sanitation drives, the Kollam beach is yet to become garbage-free and the district administration will give special attention to the area. Local bodies concerned have been directed to clear encroachments near the beach and take steps to ensure parking facilities.

In a bid to discourage the use of plastic bottles, waster kiosks will be set up in various parts. More high-mast lights and CCTV cameras will be installed.

“Action will be taken against officials who fail to report and prevent incidents of waste dumping,” said the Collector.