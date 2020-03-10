All educational institutions shut down

Thiruvananthapuram

10 March 2020 19:29 IST

No change in SSLC, Plus Two exams; six more COVID-19 confirmed cases in State

With six more cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in the State on Tuesday, the State has imposed limits on public gatherings and ordered closure of schools and colleges till March 31 to prevent further spread of the disease.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired a special Cabinet meeting here to cobble together a strategy to pre-empt COVID-19 from getting past the efforts of the government to contain it, urged temples, churches, mosques and ashrams to suspend crowded festivals and events till the threat eased. He advised madrasas and other places of religious learning to temporarily suspend classes.

All public programmes, including those involving Ministers, stand cancelled. Government offices will observe a strict protocol to prevent the spread of the virus. The public have been advised to avoid overcrowded weddings and social activities for now. There will be no cinema shows, staging of dramas and other cultural events till March 31.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vijayan sought to marshal public support for the government’s decision to shut down educational institutions and halt academic activities, including summer holiday camps and private tuitions, till the threat of the outbreak receded.

He said SSLC and Plus Two examinations would be held as per schedule. Students under observation for COVID-19 could appear for the tests in special rooms. The government also shut down anganwadis and ordered District Collectors to supply meals to the children at their homes.

He said 12 persons in the State had tested positive for the infection (COVID-19) so far since the virus surfaced in Pathanamthitta district last week. Four of them, including a child, arrived from Italy, a COVID-19 hotspot, inadvertently infected eight others. Earlier, three persons who had contracted the virus were cured of their illness. They appeared to have concealed their travel history from the authorities. The State could ill afford to brook such negligence, given the risk of contagion.

As many as 1,116 persons are under surveillance across the State, of which 967 are confined to their houses. The rest 149 are in hospitals. The government had sent samples drawn from 807 patients to check for the virus. As many as 717 of the specimens had tested negative. The remaining results are awaited.