All educational institution buses must have safety sticker, says RTO

May 27, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Strict action to be taken against vehicles of schools, colleges that operate without safety sticker

The Hindu Bureau

Strict action will be taken against vehicles of schools and colleges that operate without displaying the safety sticker issued by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) after conducting their fitness test, from June 1, G. Anantakrishnan, Ernakulam RTO, has said.

He was speaking at a road safety-cum-first-aid awareness programme for drivers organised in connection with the fitness test done on educational institution vehicles alongside Kakkanad-Infopark Road on Saturday. Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan pasted the first safety sticker on a school bus.

The road safety session held at Rajagiri College, Kakkanad, was inaugurated by Father Mathew Vattathara, director of the college. Presiding over the event, Ernakulam Joint RTO K.K. Rajeev directed school authorities to download and make optimal use of the MVD’s Vidyavahan app to track their vehicles real time. The app also enables parents to track the location and speed of the bus, besides giving alerts related to the trip.

The sessions were led by Motor Vehicle Inspector S.P. Bijumon, Station House Officer Satheesan, and Dr. Anila Sudhakaran.

