All districts to have coastal clean-up project

Pilot project in Neendakara, in which fishers collected plastic waste from sea, is a success, says govt.

The ‘Suchitwa Sagaram, Sundara Theeram’ project aimed at keeping the sea and the coast free of plastic litter will be extended to all coastal districts, the government said on Wednesday.

The pilot project launched at the Neendakara harbour in Kollam district was a huge success with 154.932 tonnes of plastic waste being removed from the sea from November 2017 to May this year.

The plastic waste was collected from the sea by fishers in specially provided bags. The fishers in Neendakara were supplied 8,671 bags. They collected the plastic litter in 6,405 of the bags, the government said.

Collection points

Collection points were established at the Neendakara and Sakthikulangara harbours and a cleaning unit at Sakthikulangara. The cleaned plastic was converted into pellets at the shredding unit at Neendakara and used in road construction.

The project is being jointly implemented by the departments of fisheries and harbour engineering in collaboration with Suchitwa Mission, Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) and the Network for Fish Quality Management and Sustainable Fishing (NETFISH).

15,000 volunteers

In the second phase of the project, the State's coast will be divided into 590 'action points.' As many as 15,000 volunteers will be deployed. Collection boxes will be set up at every 200 metres.

Plastic waste from the interiors of the State end up on the coast through rivers and other waterbodies, causing harm to the coastal ecosystem.